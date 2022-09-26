Amit Shah rally | Tarun Chug other BJP leaders visit venue in Barmulla

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janta Party National General Secretary Tarun Chug and some other party leaders visit venue where Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is scheduled to address public rally on coming Sunday (October 2)
During to visit to venue rally, Chug interacted with SSP and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla. He was accompanied Kashmir affairs inchaerge, Sunil Sharma, party General Secretary (org), Ashok Koul, Spokesperson Altaf Thakur and others.
Chug during his visit that they expect participation of large number of people in rally. He urged the people to participate in large numbers in the rally. BJP National General Secretary said J&K very close to heart of Prime Minister and he regularly enquires about development of J&K.
Tarun Chugh asked all the party functionaries to gear up for the visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and carry out awareness programmes about the policies and programmes of the Government for the Jammu and Kashmir.
He also addressed various delegations and gatherings in the district to highlight the achievements of the Government and benefits these programmes are aimed for the common people. Tarun Chugh also reiterated the message of Sabka Sath Sabka vishwas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
" Jammu and Kashmir is very close to the heart of PM Modi.He always enquires about the pace of the developmental programmes in the UT,” he said. “I on behalf of everyone thank Prime Minister Modi Ji for liberal funding of the ambitious projects which were pending from many years and starting new infrastructure projects which will make the J&K powerhouse of prosperity.
He also thanked the people of North Kashmir for believing in the policies of the party coming up in huge numbers in the meetings.
"I am sure people will show same enthuasism in joining the rally of Home Minister," he said.He also showed satisfaction in the ongoing membership drive of the BJP.