Amit Shah rally | Tarun Chug other BJP leaders visit venue in Barmulla

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janta Party National General Secretary Tarun Chug and some other party leaders visit venue where Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is scheduled to address public rally on coming Sunday (October 2)

During to visit to venue rally, Chug interacted with SSP and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla. He was accompanied Kashmir affairs inchaerge, Sunil Sharma, party General Secretary (org), Ashok Koul, Spokesperson Altaf Thakur and others.

Chug during his visit that they expect participation of large number of people in rally. He urged the people to participate in large numbers in the rally. BJP National General Secretary said J&K very close to heart of Prime Minister and he regularly enquires about development of J&K.