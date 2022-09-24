AMIT SHAH’S J&K VISIT | BJP Kashmir Affairs Incharge Sunil Sharma gives details

Srinagar: Stating that every J&K person has a belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government, BJP Kashmir Affairs Incharge, Sunil Sharma on Saturday said that Union Home Minister, Amit will have direct dialogue with people of Kashmir during the rally.
Shah is scheduled address a public rally in Baramulla on October 2. “It will be the Union Home Minister's direct dialogue with the people of Kashmir in the form of the rally,” Sharma told reporters here during a press conference.
When asked If the rally is a start of the election campaign?, he said: “Election is the prerogative of the ECI which is an autonomous institution and scheduling dates are upto them,”. He said. “The BJP is ready. This is a routine visit and linking it with polls is not right.”
Giving the details of the visit Amit Shah, he said that Union Home Minister will arrive in Jammu on September 30 evening. “Next day- on October 1 he will address mega rally in Rajouri,” he said adding that on the same day evening, Shah will arrive in Srinagar. “Next day rally, he will address mega rally in Baramulla.”
Sharma said the people across Kashmir, especially north Kashmir in large numbers, will attend the rally at Baramulla. “Even the people from south Kashmir will also attend it.”
BJP Kashmir Incharge said that there are many expectations and hopes of the people across Kashmir with the BJP and the Central government.
He said that every person of J&K has belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. “To give that belief a shape, to fulfill those expectations, and to assess the developmental activites of the LG administration, the Union Minister is coming to Kashmir,” he said.
Amit Shah, he said, will share the information about various developmental activities undertaken by the Centre.
“He will also share information about any new steps taken by the Centre on the developmental front,” he said adding that the visit will be a big step of the Union Home minister to strengthen the belief of the people in the BJP and the Central Government.
The senior BJP leader said when the Union Home Minister comes, there will be many official programmes. “But I cannot share them and they will come through the official channel,” he said.
“As far as the party programmes are concerned, different delegations across party lines, or even business leaders, intellectuals, can meet him,” he said. “Party activites will be discussed with senior leaders as well.”
“The information we have, there is a session for the developmental activities,” he said. “Perhaps, the likely foundation of the Cancer hospital will also be laid and other developmental activities will take place,” he added.
Spokespersons J&K, BJP Altaf Thakur and Arif Raja were also present during the press conference.