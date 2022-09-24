AMIT SHAH’S J&K VISIT | BJP Kashmir Affairs Incharge Sunil Sharma gives details

Srinagar: Stating that every J&K person has a belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government, BJP Kashmir Affairs Incharge, Sunil Sharma on Saturday said that Union Home Minister, Amit will have direct dialogue with people of Kashmir during the rally.

Shah is scheduled address a public rally in Baramulla on October 2. “It will be the Union Home Minister's direct dialogue with the people of Kashmir in the form of the rally,” Sharma told reporters here during a press conference.

When asked If the rally is a start of the election campaign?, he said: “Election is the prerogative of the ECI which is an autonomous institution and scheduling dates are upto them,”. He said. “The BJP is ready. This is a routine visit and linking it with polls is not right.”