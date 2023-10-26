Amrit Kalash Yatra flagged off in Kupwara

Kupwara: The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan on Thursday flagged off the “Amrit Kalash Yatra” from the RDD Complex Kupwara to New Delhi as part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign in a patriotic and festive environment.

The team of volunteers, from Kupwara district carrying soil and rice in Amrit Kalash (earthen pots) was flagged to Delhi, where a “Amrit Vatika” will be developed near the National War Memorial.

The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the volunteers of Kalash yatra and extended her best wishes for a pleasant trip to Delhi.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by ADDC Kupwara, Altaf Ahmad Khan, ACD Kupwara, Hilal Ahmad Mir, ACP Kupwara, Dr. Mudassir, DIO Kupwara, Iftikhar Naseem, BDOs and other officials of RDD.

Pertinently, Amrit Kalash Yatras were held in all the Panchayats and Municipal wards of Kupwara district in a festive and patriotic environment amid Dhol Nagadas. The soil and rice was collected from panchayats and ULBs in Amit Kalsh which were brought to Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) Kupwara in large processions before this final Flag off ceremony today.