Anantnag court convicts man for murdering brother

Srinagar: The Court of Principal Sessions Judge Anantnag Friday convicted a man for killing his brother in 2013.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag, Naseer Ahmad Dar convicted Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Mal Akad Aishmuqam for murdering his brother, Muhammad Shafi Bhat in 2013.
The court convicted Bhat after finding him guilty of murdering his brother over a property dispute after examining all the witnesses about the mysterious murder.
The court would announce the quantum of punishment for the accused on February 26.