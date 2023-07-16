ANANTNAG DIARY

Poor drainage leading to frequent water-logging in Anantnag town; people aghast

The poor drainage has frequently contributed to the water-logging in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town.

Locals said a small downpour, leads to submerging of many localities; particularly, Laizbal, SK Colony, , Qazibagh, Janglat Mandi, Dangerpora, Mehandi Kadal etc.

“The clogged drains lead to overflowing making it causing immense problems to pedestrians and shopkeepers ,” they said.

They said it also makes difficult for the transport to ply.

“The inundated KP road stretch of town is now the common sight,” said Gulzar Ahmed, a shopkeeper.

Locals said even Maternity and Child care hospital (MCCH) at Sherbagh remains waterlogged and the patients and their attendants have to suffer.

“Six years back the government dug up the entire town for sewage, seepage, and drainage purposes. We do not know what happened to that project on which crores were spent.”, said a local Muneeb Ahmad.

He asked why the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and drainage were not functional.

People of the town today demanded intervention of district administration in addressing the frequent water logging in their locality.

“We never had any issues of water logging here but since 2014 even a small drizzle floods the entire colony, “said Aabid Ahmed of SK colony.

He said water even enters houses even during moderate rainfall .

“The district administration should ascertain the reasons and come up with the solution, “ locals said.

Roads in Tungmurg village of Seer in shambles

The residents of Tungmurg village of Salia in Seer are up in arms against the Roads and Building (R&B) department for allegedly neglecting their area.

“The condition of five Km stretch our road, connecting the village to Salia is pathetic,” locals said.

They said even a small downpour renders the road defunct as it turns muddy.

“The overflowing canals inundate the road making us difficult to even walk,” said a villager Ghulam Ahmed.

He said the road is so much shabby that the vehicles plying on it get damaged. “The patients who have to be ferried to nearby hospitals face immense problems,’

“We have time and again requested the authorities to macadamize this road but to no avail,” the villagers rued.

Gamdoora villagers in Verinag forced carry patients on cots

The villagers of Gamdoora in Kapran -Verinag are forced to carry the patients on cots in absence of road and embankments.

They say the construction of the road now being carried by PMGYS department is being carried in unprofessional manner.

“Before taking up the work on this road we had requested the contractor to first construct protection walls but he did not pay heed to our pleas,” said Noorani Khan.

He said even the small downpour triggers landslides blocking the road.

“This road already remains closed due to snowfall and we have no choice but to carry the patients and expecting women on cots. Now as the summers are on we expected relief but there is none,” said Khan. The locals sought the intervention of district administration in addressing the issue.