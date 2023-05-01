'Anantnag district represents diverse ethos of our nation'

Anantnag: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid today visited the famous Sun Temple of Mattan, Gurdwara Mattan and shrine of Sakhi Zain-u-din Wali Aishmuqam and paid homage at all the places.

While reacting to the warm welcome by the people of Aishmuqam and Mattan at the said places the DDC was overwhelmed by the warm reception. The DDC said that this district truly represents the "vasudeva kutumbakam values of our country as it is the abode of Lord Shiva and revered Sufi shrines of Hazrat Zain ud din Reshi, Reshimool sahab, and more Sufi shrines and temples."