ANANTNAG/ KULGAM DIARY

Khandipari - a village 5 kms away from Anantnag town craves for potable water
The residents of Khandipari and Reshi –Mohala villages of the Harnag area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district are forced to consume contaminated water as work on the approved water supply scheme is at a halt.
The locals said they have to rely on hand pumps for water supply.
“ The water supply scheme approved some six years ago at the cost of Rs 9,55 crore is still incomplete,” said Ghulam Muhamad.
He said though the work on the project was started but was left midway.
Another resident Mushtaq Ahmad said that they have been pleading with the officials of the Jal Shakti Department to address their issue but to no avail.
The locals sought the intervention of deputy commissioner Anantnag.
Gujar-Basti residents in Larnoo- Kokernag seek road connectivity
The villagers of remote Gujar-Basti hamlet Larnoo in south Kashmir's Kokernag area of Anantnag district have to tread several miles to reach the main road.
They said that in absence of road connectivity they are forced to ferry expecting women and ailing people on cots to reach Larnoo.
“ We have to walk several miles to even fetch eatables from the market,” said Haneef Khan of Rein village.
He said the students are unable to make to the schools and tuition centers on time.
The villagers of Arthur – Gundraman are confronting the same difficulties in absence of road connectivity.
They are seeking the intervention of DC Anantnag to connect the hamlet to the main road via a link route.
Dozens of Kulgam villages await replacement of worn-out water pipes
Even as the water schemes are functional but the people in dozens of Kulgam villages are facing a water crisis.
Reason: The old worn-out pipes are not being replaced.
Villagers rue that the water continues to be supplied to them through these pipes.
“ We have been waiting for the new pipes for quite some time now but to no avail,” said Ghulam Muhamad of Zangalpora village.
He said that as the pipes are too narrow and the population has increased they often face water shortage.
Several other villages complained of the same. These include Supar, Srandoo, Tulinowpora.. Bagbal, Batipora, Malik Mohala Khuri Batpora.
“ We appeal the Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials to connect the new pipes at the earnest,” villagers said.
Drainage system in Khudwani locality goes defunct, water dribbles into houses
The drainage system in Kawaki Bazar locality of Khudwani area of Qaimoh has gone defunct due to which this dirty water has made its way into way into the compounds of residential houses.
The locals said that the drain is clogged for several days now and the authorities have failed to clean it.
“This dirty drainage water has inundated the lanes and by-lanes and is creeping into the compounds of houses, said Abdul Rashid.
He said the residents have to face immense hardships to reach the main road.
“The uniforms of school children get spoiled while walking through these by-lanes,” said Mushtaq Ahmad.
He said the pungent smell emanating from it has made people vulnerable to many diseases.