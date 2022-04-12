ANANTNAG/ KULGAM DIARY

Khandipari - a village 5 kms away from Anantnag town craves for potable water

The residents of Khandipari and Reshi –Mohala villages of the Harnag area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district are forced to consume contaminated water as work on the approved water supply scheme is at a halt.

The locals said they have to rely on hand pumps for water supply.

“ The water supply scheme approved some six years ago at the cost of Rs 9,55 crore is still incomplete,” said Ghulam Muhamad.

He said though the work on the project was started but was left midway.

Another resident Mushtaq Ahmad said that they have been pleading with the officials of the Jal Shakti Department to address their issue but to no avail.

The locals sought the intervention of deputy commissioner Anantnag.