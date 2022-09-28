Anantnag MP chairs DISHA meeting at Pulwama

Pulwama: Member Parliament (MP), Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency, Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi today chaired the District DISHA meeting at Mini Secretariat, here to review the progress of various development and welfare-based programmes and projects of the district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Syed Bari Andrabi; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary; ADDC Pulwama, ADCs of Pulwama, Awantipora and Tral, CPO, SEs, ACD, CAO, CHO and other sectoral and district officers of line departments attended the meeting.

At the outset, DC apprised the chair about ongoing development projects of the district and implementation status and progress under CSS, State, and District Capex.