Anantnag MP chairs DISHA meeting at Pulwama

Pulwama: Member Parliament (MP), Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency, Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi today chaired the District DISHA meeting at Mini Secretariat, here to review the progress of various development and welfare-based programmes and projects of the district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Syed Bari Andrabi; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary; ADDC Pulwama, ADCs of Pulwama, Awantipora and Tral, CPO, SEs, ACD, CAO, CHO and other sectoral and district officers of line departments attended the meeting.
At the outset, DC apprised the chair about ongoing development projects of the district and implementation status and progress under CSS, State, and District Capex.
He highlighted the achievements, special initiatives, and best practices of the District Administration under different schemes especially under Amrit Sarovar, and the creation of social infrastructure particularly in the field of health, education, and sports, which have been appreciated by the government.
The chair stressed the creation of avenues of entertainment in each block of the district to involve youth in sports and career-oriented paths and take them away from drugs.
The chair reviewed MGNREGA, PMAY, NRLM, NHM, Ayushman Bharat and JK Sehat Scheme, JSY, JSSK PMGSY, SBM, IDPS, RDSS, JJM, AIBP, PMKSY, ICDS, DILRMP, ICPS, MSK, OSC-W, NFBS, and Credit Linkage.
Department-wise extensive review of Horticulture, Agriculture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry was also taken during the meeting.
While taking stock of Department wise progress, MP stressed bettering the performance under these schemes, especially under power transmission and distribution schemes, MGNREGA, SBM, PMAY, NRLM, JJM, and ICPS.
He stressed 100 percent source segregation of municipal waste, covering all villages in scientific waste disposal, ensuring safe drinking water, 100 percent household water connectivity, arresting Lumpy Skin disease in animals, and the need for testing and availability of diagnostic equipment and biochemistry analyzers in major health institutions.
He also sought vacant positions of health and education staff and the need for reflection with higher authorities for early provision along with the creation of new posts, enrolment status, drop-outs rates, and status of migratory schools.
He also asked for augmenting better facilities for inmates in Children's Homes, empowerment of women, downtrodden, and tribals, besides emphasising upon officers for removal of bottlenecks in the implementation of schemes, especially in the KPDCL billing system and PMAY.
The DDC informed that work on various developmental projects is going on speedily in the district to facilitate the general public.
The chair appreciated the efforts of officials for making significant improvements in social, economic, and development indicators of the district.
Masoodi asked all the officers to remain in touch with the people, pay regular visits and organize camps in all the remote and far-flung areas so that the people can avail maximum benefits of the schemes meant for the welfare of the people.