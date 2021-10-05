Anantnag MP Hasnain Masoodi chairs DISHA meeting at Shopian

Shopian: Member Parliament, Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi today chaired District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at Mini-Secretariat, here.

The meeting was held to review the progress of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) in Shopian district. The meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson, Bilqees Jan, DDC Vice-Chairperson Irfan Manhas, Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Additional District Development Commissioner Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Joint Director Planning, Khursheed Ahmed Khatana, DDC and BDC members, PRIs besides other senior officers.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed power-point presentation about the Centrally Sponsored Schemes being implemented in the district. Sachin highlighted the achievements and initiatives taken up by the District Administration under different schemes.

Vaishya informed the meeting that the Dialysis Centre which was recently inaugurated by MoS, Home in the District Hospital Shopian to facilitate the patients of the district, is also functional. He said the district administration macadamized and black topped almost all the roads of the district.

The DC informed that work on various developmental projects is going on speedily under PMGSY and CRF in the district to facilitate the general public.

During the meeting, Masoodi took an extensive review of all schemes undertaken by different departments in the district, especially in Health, Education, PDD and Public Works.

District heads of various departments apprised the Member of Parliament about the status of different schemes taken up and their status as on date. He appreciated the District Administration for achieving the cent percent target in the first dose vaccination process and expected the same for 2nd dose of vaccination in the district also.

Masoodi stressed on achievement of physical as well as financial progress and targets set under different schemes. He directed the concerned departments to mobilize their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of cent percent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes and also added to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

Masoodi asked all the officers to remain in touch with the people, pay regular visits and organize camps in all the remote and far-flung areas so that the people can avail maximum benefits of the schemes meant for the welfare of the people.

Threadbare discussions were held with regard to the implementation of PMGSY Sector, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The meeting further discussed the issues in the Health sector in the district besides discussing macadamization of roads, availability of portable drinking water facility, providing of uninterrupted power supply and irrigation issues.