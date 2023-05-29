Anantnag road accident | Motorcyclist killed, 2 pillion riders injured

Anantnag: A motorcyclist was killed while two of his pillion riders suffered injuries in a road accident in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Gull Mohd Ganai of Tailwani.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the incident took place in Achabal area when a vehicle hit the motorcycle."Ganai, who was riding the motorcycle died instantly while two pillion riders suffered injuries", said the official. They , according to the official, were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.