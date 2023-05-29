Kashmir

Anantnag road accident | Motorcyclist killed, 2 pillion riders injured

Representational Image
Representational ImageFile
GK NEWS SERVICE

Anantnag: A motorcyclist was killed  while two of his pillion riders suffered injuries in a road accident in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.

The deceased was  identified as Gull Mohd Ganai of Tailwani.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the incident took place in Achabal area when a vehicle hit the motorcycle."Ganai, who was riding the motorcycle died instantly while two pillion riders suffered injuries", said the official.  They , according to the official, were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com