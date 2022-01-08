Anantnag set to get a Srinagar-like ‘Ghanta Ghar’

Anantnag: Anantnag town of south Kashmir is set to get a ‘Ghanta Ghar’ on the lines of Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
The announcement in this regard was made by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Piyush Singla.
“Lal Chowk Anantnag will soon have a renovated look with the Clock Tower on the pattern of Lal Chowk, Srinagar. Work starting in the next couple of days. Good job Municipal Council Anantnag,” DC Anantnag tweeted.
The work on the proposed clock tower to be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh would be completed within three months.