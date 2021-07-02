Anantnag vaccinates record 16,665 people in a single day

Anantnag: The Anantnag district Friday vaccinated a record number of 16,665 people.

This is so far the highest achievement for the district on a single day.

With the fresh inoculations, cumulative vaccination numbers crossed the 3 lakh mark and 3,15,889 doses stand administered to different categories of beneficiaries in the district.

ADC Ghulam Hassan, ACR Syed Yasir, CMO DrMukhtar, Deputy CMO Dr M Y Zagoo, BMOs, Tehsildars, BDOs and other officers monitored the vaccination drives on the ground besides coordinating on logistics and other fronts.