Anantnag vaccinates record 16,665 people in a single day
Anantnag: The Anantnag district Friday vaccinated a record number of 16,665 people.
This is so far the highest achievement for the district on a single day.
With the fresh inoculations, cumulative vaccination numbers crossed the 3 lakh mark and 3,15,889 doses stand administered to different categories of beneficiaries in the district.
ADC Ghulam Hassan, ACR Syed Yasir, CMO DrMukhtar, Deputy CMO Dr M Y Zagoo, BMOs, Tehsildars, BDOs and other officers monitored the vaccination drives on the ground besides coordinating on logistics and other fronts.
Interacting with and persuading the beneficiaries to get vaccinated, the officers explained the benefits and importance of vaccination to the participants who reciprocated in affirmation.
Deputy Commissioner PiyushSingla hailed the remarkable work done by the vaccination teams and their supporting staff.
He credited the achievements to massive IEC campaign for addressing vaccine hesitancy on one hand and the robust supply chain with vaccine at peoples doorsteps on the other.
The DC exhorted for continuing the vaccination drives with full vigour so that 100 percent target population of the district is vaccinated in near future. The Health officials said that from this figure, 3493 people got vaccinated in the age group of 18 to 44 years while as 13,172 people in above 45 years age group received the vaccine.
The beneficiaries, among others, included nomads, brick kiln workers, old age people and service providers and the vaccination drives were carried out across the length and breadth of the district.