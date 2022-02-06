Anantnag without Master Plan

Anantnag: Known for its gushing springs and long history of existence, this south Kashmir town is spreading in every direction as there is no Master Plan to guide the construction spree.

The haphazard and illegal constructions happen under the nose of the authorities, who witness all this as mute spectators.

The town, once bedecked with vast open spaces, has off late lost its sheen due to the official apathy and, also, partly due to vested interests who take advantage of the absence of a Master Plan for the town.