Ancient idols found carved on river rock in Rajouri

Rajouri: Ancient idols of Hindu gods and goddesses found carved on a hard rock of a river are becoming the talk of the town with a large number of people visiting the site located in the middle of Darhali River to have a view of these idols.
These idols carved on a hard rock are located in the middle of the Darhali River in the Kassian area on the Rajouri-Darhal Road in Fatehpur village.
Sayeed Shadab Shah, a local told Greater Kashmir that these idols had been at this site for a long time but had become the talk of the town after photographs of the idols were shared over social media.
“These idols seem to be of prime importance as these are carved on a hard stony rock in the middle of the river,” Shah said and appealed to the government to get the site properly examined by experts.
Sarpanch Liyaqat Ali said that this was significant considering that the entire population of the village was Muslim and not even a single Hindu family lived in the area. “Recently we shared photographs of this site over social media after which the site became viral, attracting people. Now several people are visiting the site,” he said.
Ali appealed to the government to put the site on the tourism map of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that after they brought this matter to the notice of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri, he took a keen interest in the matter.
Vishal Sharma, a noted activist of the area, said these were either three Shivlingams or idols of goddess Vaishno.