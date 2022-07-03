Ancient idols found carved on river rock in Rajouri

Rajouri: Ancient idols of Hindu gods and goddesses found carved on a hard rock of a river are becoming the talk of the town with a large number of people visiting the site located in the middle of Darhali River to have a view of these idols.

These idols carved on a hard rock are located in the middle of the Darhali River in the Kassian area on the Rajouri-Darhal Road in Fatehpur village.

Sayeed Shadab Shah, a local told Greater Kashmir that these idols had been at this site for a long time but had become the talk of the town after photographs of the idols were shared over social media.