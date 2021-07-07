Anganwadi worker thanks LG for acknowledging her work during Covid-19

Srinagar: An Anganwadi Worker from R S Pura, KanchanBala Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for mentioning her name in radio talk show 'AwaamkiAwaaz' and acknowledging her work in the ongoing pandemic Covid-19.

Recently, the LG dedicated the monthly radio talk show to corona warriors who are at the forefront in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across J&K. During the programme, LG Sinha also shared some of the inspiring stories of good Samaritans and saluted their spirit and dedication towards human service.

During telecast of 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme, the LG appreciated the work of KanchanBala in her Anganwadi ward related to Covid-19 and commended her spirit of work during these tough times. "I am extremely happy for this and I am thankful to LG Manoj Sinha who mentioned my name in 'AwaamkiAwaaz' radio talk show and acknowledged my work related to Covid-19," an elated Kanchan said.