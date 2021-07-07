Anganwadi worker thanks LG for acknowledging her work during Covid-19

Srinagar: An Anganwadi Worker from R S Pura, KanchanBala Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for mentioning her name in radio talk show 'AwaamkiAwaaz' and acknowledging her work in the ongoing pandemic Covid-19.
Recently, the LG dedicated the monthly radio talk show to corona warriors who are at the forefront in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across J&K. During the programme, LG Sinha also shared some of the inspiring stories of good Samaritans and saluted their spirit and dedication towards human service.
During telecast of 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme, the LG appreciated the work of KanchanBala in her Anganwadi ward related to Covid-19 and commended her spirit of work during these tough times. "I am extremely happy for this and I am thankful to LG Manoj Sinha who mentioned my name in 'AwaamkiAwaaz' radio talk show and acknowledged my work related to Covid-19," an elated Kanchan said.
She said that this kind of appreciation from the LG himself enthuses her and other Covid warriors to work with more vigour, added dedication and sincerity for social welfare. An official spokesman said that Kanchan has been at the forefront in the ongoing pandemic and has vigorously participated in vaccination drives and other Covid related activities in her area.
"We reached people at their doorsteps to motivate them for strict observance of all preventive protocols regarding Covid-19 like maintaining social distance, wearing masks and following hand hygiene telling them that this is only for their own safety and safety of their families," Kanchan said.
She said that she also made them aware about the need and importance of treatment in case they observe any of the symptoms of coronavirus.