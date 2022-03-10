Anganwari Workers and Helpers Association stages protest

Jammu: The Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association Thursday organised a protest demonstration seeking the enhancement of their honorarium.
The women working in the Social Welfare Department assembled at the Exhibition Ground near the Press Club.
“We were expecting a hike in our honorarium from Rs 5000 per month to the level which is being given to the Union Territory of Delhi and other neighbouring states,” said one of the protesting women.
The protesters said that they perform multiple tasks on the ground to implement government schemes, yet the honorarium was not enhanced.
“We are not able to help our family financially nor are we able to support the education of our children. We appeal to the government to give Rs 5 lakh to workers and Rs 3 lakh to helpers on their retirement,” the protesters said.
They said that their honorariums had not been released for the past six months.
“The government should intervene and order the release of our pending honorarium,” they said.