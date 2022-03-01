Anganwari workers, helpers protest in Kupwara

Kupwara: The Anganwari workers and helpers in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Tuesday staged a protest against the authorities for failing to redress their demands.

The protesting employees said that they had been efficiently rendering their services for two decades without a regular and adequate salary.

They said that besides their overburdened assignments of the department, their services were utilised to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years without any reasonable remuneration.