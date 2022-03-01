Anganwari workers, helpers protest in Kupwara

Kupwara: The Anganwari workers and helpers in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Tuesday staged a protest against the authorities for failing to redress their demands.
The protesting employees said that they had been efficiently rendering their services for two decades without a regular and adequate salary.
They said that besides their overburdened assignments of the department, their services were utilised to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years without any reasonable remuneration.
“A few days back, the Delhi government increased the salary of Anganwari workers to Rs 12,000 and helpers to Rs 6000 per month. If the Delhi government can do it, why not our government,” said an aggrieved protestor.
“We won’t return to work until our remuneration is increased,” said another protestor.
They sought immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard and demanded their services be regularised.