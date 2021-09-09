Anganwari workers, helpers stage protest in Kupwara

The protesting Anganwari workers and helpers said that they were being given very little incentives.

Anganwari Workers Jammu and Kashmir President Tasleema Subhan said that the pending salary of the workers and helpers should be released without further delay.

“We are unable to figure out how the authorities have introduced the ‘retirement process’ for Anganwari workers and helpers when their services are not even permanent,” Tasleema said.

She demanded that this “retirement process” should be revoked at the earliest so that the employees come out of the mental trauma that they have been subjected to after the authorities came up with these directions.

She also demanded that the pending DPCs of employees should be implemented so that it could pave the way for their regularisation.

“We want the administration to increase our remuneration so that we can fulfill our basic needs,” they said.

The protesting employees said that they had been protesting for the past many years to get their demands redressed but every dispensation had let them down.

Now they have sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded their services be regularised.