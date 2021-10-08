Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid greets people on Rabi-ul-Awwal

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar on behalf of its President, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq extended heartfelt felicitations to the Muslims on the arrival of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the holy month in which Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was born.

A statement of the Anjuman issued here said that the arrival of the merciful Prophet (SAW) enlightened humanity.

“Even at the beginning of this blessed month, Kashmir’s largest place of worship - the Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Dargah Hazratbal and other major religious places continue to be closed due to which Muslims are not able to perform such an important duty as Friday prayers,” the Anjuman said.