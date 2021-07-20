Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam appeals people for donating animal hides

Srinagar: AnjumanNusrat-ul-Islam has appealed to the people of Kashmir to voluntarily submit the hides of their sacrificial animals at the two centres set up by it at MirwaizManzil and Islamia School, in RajouriKadal area of Srinagar’s Old City.

Anjuman in a statement said all the needs of the students residing in its Islamia Oriental College including accommodation and food are the responsibility of the institution. However, due to COVID-19 this year too, the members, volunteers and sympathisers of the Anjuman are unable to go to different areas for collecting the skin of the sacrificial animals.

As such, the Anjuman has set up two centres, at MirwaizManzilRajouriKadal and Islamia School RajouriKadal, to collect the animal hides. Therefore, all the well-wishers are appealed to voluntarily submit their sacrificial animals’ skin at these centres for the sake of Allah (SWT), the statement said.