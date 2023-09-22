Annual Gangbal Yatra flagged off in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The 15th annual Gangbal yatra commenced here today after a group of pilgrims mostly Kashmiri Pandits was flagged-off by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir from Naranag.

SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar and other civil and police officials were present on the occasion.

The group of pilgrims left from the Naranag temple for Annual Harmukh Gangbal yatra amid religious fervor and were accompanied by SDRF team, Police and other officials.

After performing Puja at Naranag temple, devotees set on foot to undertake a 36-km journey to Gangabal Lake, which is located around 14,500 feet above sea level in the Harmukh mountain range.

The sacred puja would be performed on the banks of Gangbal Lake situated at an elevation of 3570 meters on Saturday following which the pilgrims will return the next day.