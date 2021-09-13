Annual Harmukh-Gangabal Yatra commences

Ganderbal: The 13th annual Harmukh-Gangabal yatra commenced here today.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, flagged off a group of Kashmiri Pandits for the pilgrimage to Harmukh-Gangabal lake shrine from Naranag temple. A group of about 30 Kashmiri Pandits left for the Gangabal lake, which is considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva by Hindus from Naranag temple, for three days amid security and other arrangements, officials said .

After performing Puja at Naranag temple, devotees set on 36-km journey on foot to Gangabal lake, which is located around 14,500 feet above sea level in the Harmukh mountain range.

The pilgrimage organized under the banner of the Harmukh Ganga (Gangabal) Trust (HGGT) and All Parties Migrants' Coordination Committee (APMCC) will conclude on September 15.

Pertinently, District Administration has made all arrangements including accommodation, medical and security arrangements for the pilgrims. Among others, SSP Ganderbal, Suhail Munawar Mir, SDM Kangan, Hakeem Tanvir, Tehsildar Kangan Abdul Majeed and other concerned were present on the occasion.

The traditional three-day-long yatra was restarted in 2009 after a long period and has been revived as part of efforts to restore historic religious places which are of importance to Kashmiri Pandits and preserve their cultural and religious history, officials said.