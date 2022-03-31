Annual Urs observed at Trigam, Sumbal | Div Com Kashmir visits shrine of Sufi Saint

Pole said Hazrat Ghulam Rasool Parray, who was the disciple of Sufi Saint Ahmad Batwari, preached for promoting the ideals of brotherhood and worked for humanity. He urged people to follow their teachings to attain peace of mind and said humanity and human compassion has bound the whole society together without any distinction.

He said Sufi traditions having roots in Kashmir, spread to other places of the country thereby spreading the message of love and peace. He called for reviving the old sufi traditions in the Valley popularly known as Per Vaer (Land of Saints).

He said the best tribute to the saints would be to follow their teachings of love and compassion as they spent their life for the people and worked for their welfare in the world and hereafter.