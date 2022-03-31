Annual Urs observed at Trigam, Sumbal | Div Com Kashmir visits shrine of Sufi Saint

Bandipora: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Thursday visited the shrine of Sufi Saint, Hazrat Ghulam Rasool Parray during his annual Urs eve at GundKhalil Trigam in Sumbal Subdivision.
The Div Com on the occasion prayed for peace and prosperity of the country and called for the need to recall the teaching of the revered Sufi Saint. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad and SDM Sumbal.
Pole said Hazrat Ghulam Rasool Parray, who was the disciple of Sufi Saint Ahmad Batwari, preached for promoting the ideals of brotherhood and worked for humanity. He urged people to follow their teachings to attain peace of mind and said humanity and human compassion has bound the whole society together without any distinction.
He said Sufi traditions having roots in Kashmir, spread to other places of the country thereby spreading the message of love and peace. He called for reviving the old sufi traditions in the Valley popularly known as Per Vaer (Land of Saints).
He said the best tribute to the saints would be to follow their teachings of love and compassion as they spent their life for the people and worked for their welfare in the world and hereafter.
On the occasion, thousands of devotees prayed for peace and prosperity of the whole country and also prayed that pandemic is over so that they can live peacefully.
Singer Gulzar Ganai left the audience spellbound by Sufi Kalam of Ahmad Sahib Batwari. The Div Com directed the concerned departments to provide best possible facilities to the devotees visiting the shrine especially provision of sanitation, pure drinking water and also directed for installation of solar lights and construction of park in the vicinity.