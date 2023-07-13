Annual Urs of Rahim Sahab Sopori observed

Sopore: After 60 years, the annual Urs of Hazrat Rahim Sahab Sopori was observed at his shrine in Mohallah Teliyan Arampora area of Sopore in Baramulla district on Thursday.

The three-day Urs was observed with much enthusiasm and religious fervour. Thousands of people participated in the Urs for which the administration had made elaborate arrangements.

The areas en route to the shrine were decorated. Besides, administration had made arrangements for various stalls and cultural events during the Urs days.

A number of poets sung Rahim Sahab's poetry. The Rahim Sahab's day was also observed by Kashmir Gulokaar Society, Hayatun Nabi (SW) Sufiya movement Kashmir, G.G productions, Intizamia committee of Rahim Sahib Shrine in collaboration with J&K culture academy of art and languages and Young Sufi Gulokaar association Kashmir with support of district administration Baramulla and district police Sopore. The event was held today at Dak Banglow Sopore where various cultural events were organised by different artists coming from across the Valley.

Abdul Rahim Shah popularly known as Rahim Sahab Sopori was born in 1775 at Mohallah Teliyan also known as (Rahim Sahib Mohallah) here in Sopore town and was a mystic poet of Kashmir who epitomised the cultural creation in a significant manner.

Like other sufi poets of Kashmir, Rahim Sahab Sopori too was the embodiment of Kashmiri language and literature who too preferred to use his own Kashmiri dialect for conveying his message and thoughts and connected people with their language and culture.

Rahim Sahab Sopori was an outstanding Sufi poet who had an absolute grip on language and wrote his poetry in Persian as well. This mystic poet wrote thousands of Sufi poems in which he reflected on various social issues, brotherhood, harmony, sickness, sin, and the love of God.

Rahim Sahab Sopori left for his heavenly abode in 1850 and was buried at Batpora Sopore. His shrine is thronged by devotees round the year.