Annual Urs of sufi saint celebrated with fervour in Ganderbal

Ganderbal : The annual Urs of Sufi Saint Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA) was celebrated with religious fervour in Ganderbal, Kashmir.

The tranquil village of Waliwar in Ganderbal district buzzed with spiritual energy and devotion as thousands of devotees gathered to honour the revered saint. This two-day event, held at the saint's shrine, attracted devotees from far and wide, seeking solace, divine blessings, and a deeper connection with their spiritual heritage.

The serene surroundings of Waliwar Lar were filled with prayers, hymns, and the fragrance of incense. Devotees of all ages arrived at the shrine to pay their respects to Hazrat Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA) and participate in the sacred rituals of the Urs.

Abdul Rouf Qureshi, a devoted attendee, expressed his deep devotion, stating, "Attending the Urs fills my heart with tranquility and brings me closer to the teachings of Hazrat Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA). His message of love, peace, and unity resonates with me, and I feel blessed to be part of this spiritual gathering."

The Urs featured special congregational prayers held at Darga Aliyaa, where devotees fervently prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah, with a particular focus on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The atmosphere was charged with overwhelming faith and devotion as individuals sought spiritual enlightenment and blessings from the revered saint.

During the Urs, devotees had the opportunity to witness the Tabarkat (sacred relics) associated with Hazrat Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA). It is believed that these relics possess spiritual blessings and serve as a source of inspiration and healing for the faithful.