Annual Zonal workshop of KVKs of Zone-I concludes

Srinagar: Three days Annual workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras for 2021 of Zone-I was conducted from 18-20 July under the umbrella of Director, ICAR-ATARI, Zone-I, Ludiana. All the 70 KVKs of Zone –I participated in the Inaugural session of the workshop.

According to a statement issued here, the workshop has been organized with the aim to evaluate the work done reports for the year 2020-21 and approval of Action Plan for the year 2021-22 of KVKs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttrakhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. T. Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & DG (ICAR) New Delhi who was Chief Guest, on the occasion. Dr. B. S Dhillon Former Vice chancellor, PAU Ludhiana was guest of Honour. Prof J. P Sharma Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir in his opening remarks stressed upon patenting of technologies developed by SKAUST- Kashmir as well as Jammu. He said that KVKs and research stations are contributing to the development of the agricultural system and it is appreciated at all levels.

Prof. Sharma informed that based on one district one product SKUAST-Kashmir has identified different potential enterprises like saffron for Pulwama and walnut for Kupwara etc. to enhance the farmer’s income. He also emphasized that Kala Zeera, saffron and High Density orchards are our priority areas. Prof Sharma further said that another focus area which needs priority is processing and value addition as processing at national level is 7 percent and in vegetables it is 1-2 percent whereas J&K UT is processing only 1 percent of the agricultural commodities. He said KVKs of SKAUST-Jammu are vigorously working in the processing and value addition area for increasing the income to farmers to many folds.