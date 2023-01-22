Another avalanche hits Gurez, no loss reported

Locals who talked to Greater Kashmir over phone from Gurez said that they were relieved that it did not cause any damage. Earlier, on January 14, a huge avalanche occurred in a remote area around Jurniyal village of Gurez Valley.

Abdul Raheem Lone, a local, said that there was no damage reported from the village as it hit some distance away and was not that dangerous in strength.

He said although people were cautious there were regular activities happening with cricket on ice, the sport which has lately gained word attention.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that there was no loss or damage to property reported after the avalanche.

He said alerts and avalanche warnings were taken into consideration and accordingly movement of locals was allowed.