Another avalanche hits Gurez, no loss reported

Bandipora: Another avalanche was reported from Gurez Valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday.
The latest avalanche came within a span of nine days, raising alarm among the locals living on the edge.
The avalanche, although small, hit close to the village Husnabad in Tulail region of the subdivision.
Locals captured the sliding avalanche on smartphones with the videos showing an avalanche turning into a huge white cloud of snow powder.
Locals who talked to Greater Kashmir over phone from Gurez said that they were relieved that it did not cause any damage. Earlier, on January 14, a huge avalanche occurred in a remote area around Jurniyal village of Gurez Valley.
Abdul Raheem Lone, a local, said that there was no damage reported from the village as it hit some distance away and was not that dangerous in strength.
He said although people were cautious there were regular activities happening with cricket on ice, the sport which has lately gained word attention.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that there was no loss or damage to property reported after the avalanche.
He said alerts and avalanche warnings were taken into consideration and accordingly movement of locals was allowed.