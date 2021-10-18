Another wet spell from October 23-25: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted another spell of “higher intensity” wet weather in Kashmir between October 23 and 25.
In a weather forecast issued here, Director MeT Sonam Lotus said, “A significant improvement in weather” was expected from Tuesday.
However, more rains in plains and snowfall in higher reaches was expected at the end of the week, Lotus said.
“As expected, incessant rain and snow over higher reaches occurred at most places of J&K. Significant improvement from tomorrow and mainly dry from 20th to 22nd,” Lotus said.
The MeT forecast said that during the likely dry spell between October 20 and 22, a gradual increase in day temperatures was expected.
However, Lotus said that another spell of stronger intensity rainfall was likely during October 23 to 25.
“As per the present conditions, a fresh Western Disturbance is approaching from October 22 evening to forenoon of October 24. Light to moderate rain with thunder at many places and light snow over higher reaches is expected during this period,” said the MeT forecast.
It said that the updated forecast would be shared on October 21.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rain at most places and light snowfall over higher reaches was received over J&K and Ladakh during Sunday and Monday.
The summer capital, Srinagar on Monday recorded 17 degrees Celsius temperature and received 3.6 millimeters of rainfall between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.
The ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 7 degrees Celsius and received 1.8 mm rainfall.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 14.5 degrees Celsius and received 1.1 mm rainfall, the MeT data said.
Qazigund, the gateway town, recorded 17.6 degrees Celsius and received 8 mm rainfall on Monday.