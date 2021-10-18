Another wet spell from October 23-25: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted another spell of “higher intensity” wet weather in Kashmir between October 23 and 25.

In a weather forecast issued here, Director MeT Sonam Lotus said, “A significant improvement in weather” was expected from Tuesday.

However, more rains in plains and snowfall in higher reaches was expected at the end of the week, Lotus said.

“As expected, incessant rain and snow over higher reaches occurred at most places of J&K. Significant improvement from tomorrow and mainly dry from 20th to 22nd,” Lotus said.

The MeT forecast said that during the likely dry spell between October 20 and 22, a gradual increase in day temperatures was expected.