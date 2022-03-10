ANTF files chargesheet against 2 accused

The chargesheet consisting of 960 pages was filed on March 10 before the Court of Principal District and Session Judge Srinagar.

As per the chargesheet, the seized property of the instant case consisting of 7500 bottles of Z-Rex syrup and one box of Zancavit capsules comprising 9600 capsules was recovered in April last year.

It said that these drug peddlers were the kingpins in supplying codeine in Srinagar city and its adjacent areas.