Anti-encroachment drive continues in Sopore

Sopore: To ensure smooth traffic movement in and around Sopore town, the employees of the Municipal Council Sopore along with Police removed encroachment by street vendors and illegal cab stands.

An anti-encroachment drive was led by SHO Sopore Khalid Fayaz, who said that the streets of the town were mainly occupied by street vendors and illegal cab stands, causing traffic jams throughout the town and inconvenience to the pedestrians.

He said that the anti-encroachment drive was for the people of the town who were suffering due to daily traffic jams.

“So, we, along the municipal authorities, removed the encroached spaces and provided particular space to these street vendors to sell their merchandise. However, despite accommodating them, many are still seen on the roads,” the SHO said.