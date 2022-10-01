Anti-encroachment drive held in Khushalsar

Srinagar: An anti-encroachment drive was held in Khushalsar Lake in which many trees were felled to prevent land grab.
A statement of the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) issued here said that the drive was held by NLCO under its tree management drive.
NLCO President Manzoor Wangnoo said that the tree management in Khushalsur was of great importance as they intend to reclaim the water body trapped under the trees which besides obstructing navigation and hindering the flow of water was offering a breeding ground to the land mafia and encroachers.
“Much of the land and water body which if cleansed and dredged could be pivotal in restoration the navigation of the urban lake,” Wangnoo said.
NLCO under its flagship community-led initiative ‘Mission Ehsaas’ is cleaning the Khushalsar and much of the water body has been retrieved.
“During the tree management drive, it took us many hours to persuade and counsel the dwellers to voluntarily manage their trees for the greater good,” Wangnoo said.
“We express our gratitude to Tehsildar Waqf Board for doing a commendable job in getting the issues addressed on the spot and getting the trees managed on the Waqf land,” he said.
“The tree management drive will go a long way in helping the water body to be retrieved and restored besides preventing land encroachers to fill the water body.” Wangnoo also expressed gratitude to the divisional administration, SMC, and stakeholders for their support.