Anti-encroachment drive held in Khushalsar

Srinagar: An anti-encroachment drive was held in Khushalsar Lake in which many trees were felled to prevent land grab.

A statement of the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) issued here said that the drive was held by NLCO under its tree management drive.

NLCO President Manzoor Wangnoo said that the tree management in Khushalsur was of great importance as they intend to reclaim the water body trapped under the trees which besides obstructing navigation and hindering the flow of water was offering a breeding ground to the land mafia and encroachers.

“Much of the land and water body which if cleansed and dredged could be pivotal in restoration the navigation of the urban lake,” Wangnoo said.