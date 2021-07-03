Apiculture Mapping Day held

Srinagar: The Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department Kashmir organized Apiculture Mapping Day for mapping of Apiary units spread across the valley in order to formulate a comprehensive policy for promotion of Apiculture in J&K.

Events were held across the 10 districts wherein bee keepers interacted with the officers & officials of the department.

Experts said that the sector has good potential to generate income not only in honey production but also the production of by-products like Bee wax, Propolis, Bee Venom and Royal Jelly.