Apni Party broke shackles of political nepotism: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Wednesday said that his party had broken the shackles of political nepotism.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, he impressed upon them to work diligently for the public welfare activities in their respective areas.

Bukhari said that Apni Party was the sole political platform that had broken the shackles of mediocrity and political nepotism which otherwise had remained a hallmark of J&K’s traditional political parties.

“Since its inception, the political agenda of Apni Party has remained transparent, focused on tangible issues that concern the welfare of the people on the ground. We have never resorted to emotionalism or demagogy but rather believe in deliverance,” he said.