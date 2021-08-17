Apni Party condemns killing of BJP worker in Kulgam

Srinagar: Apni Party Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir on Tuesday condemned the killing of a BJP worker in Brazloo-Kulgam.

In a statement issued here, Mir termed the incident as highly reprehensible and demanded an immediate investigation so that the perpetrators of this heinous act should be brought to justice.

“Apni Party strongly condemns this ghastly incident which resulted in the death of BJP worker Javid Ahmad Dar in cold blood. Such acts of violence will achieve nothing except for more miseries to the common people,” Mir observed. He further said that there exists no validation to kill an innocent and violence in all its manifestation has no place in any civilized society across the world.

“The political activists across Kashmir are trying hard to strengthen the democratic foundations while unswervingly continuing to contribute to the ongoing peace process. However, to achieve this goal their security must never be compromised,” Mir said, while demanding immediate review of security cover of all political activists including those whose security cover has been withdrawn recently. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Mir prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance for his family members to bear this irreparable loss.

“Apni Party expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved family and expresses solidarity with them at this time of grief,” he added.