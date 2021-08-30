Apni Party convenes Core Group meet| Haven’t given up on restoration of J&K’s identity: Altaf Bukhari

“There is no room for shifting stands in Apni Party while as we see that Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on one hand is speaking about the ‘no compromise’ on Article-370 and Article 35-A, at the same time it becomes a signatory to opposition memorandums that don’t even mention about the restoration of these special laws,” he said. “PAGD is trying to keep the people away from development-based politics through its hollow and emotional slogans. It is only because its constituents don’t want to be held accountable for their dismal failures and historical blunders committed from time to time for the sake of power.”

Bukhari said that it seems that the major constituents of PAGD were unable to comprehend the fast-changing geopolitical dynamics in the region and want people of J&K to perpetually get consumed to the nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace.

“These parties continued to cling to power despite hundreds being killed and thousands being blinded under their noses. However, fear-mongering still remains a vital tool in the hands of PAGD in order to secure its vote bank as these factions want to regain their lost credibility and relevance among the people of J&K,” he said.

Bukhari said that the Apni Party had not only safeguarded the socio-economic and legal rights of the people but also ensured measures by the Government of India to create an enabling and peaceful atmosphere in J&K.

“We are also desirous of restoration of special status to J&K and we expect a favourable decision by the Supreme Court in this regard. Even if the apex court’s verdict disregards peoples’ aspirations, the Apni Party will pursue it with the leadership of the country,” he said.

Referring to the remarks made by President Ram Nath Kovind during his recent visit to J&K wherein he said, democracy had within its capacity to reconcile all differences, Bukhari reiterated Apni Party’s demand for restoration of statehood and early elections in J&K.

He said that the grievances of the people were addressed by an elected and accountable government and could not be substituted by any bureaucratic regime.

“Our demand assumes more significance in view of the remarks made by the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs which in its recent visit to J&K expressed satisfaction over the security situation saying that militancy is at an all-time low and there have been no instances of stone pelting in Kashmir,” he said.

Bukhari demanded that the process of delimitation should be expedited as it could catalyse the electoral process in J&K. In the meeting, Apni Party leaders demanded a thorough security review of political activists so that they could continue with a hassle-free political process across Jammu and Kashmir.

They also raised concern over the exponential increase in unemployment rates while seeking stern actions against those involved in corruption irrespective of their position and status.