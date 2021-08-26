Apni Party decries water tariff hike

He said that since August 2019, the economy of J&K had witnessed a downward trend and the people in general were facing an unprecedented monetary constraint while the government was busy adding to their woes.

Mir said that people in J&K had adequate natural water resources available where the government, especially the Jal Shakti department had to spend very less for technical and human expenditures to provide safe drinking water to the people round-the-clock. “In view of the current financial crunch, the government is supposed to chalk out amnesty schemes so that people are allowed to save their frayed businesses. Unfortunately, the government seems to be adopting an impervious approach to the public woes and is adamant to add more burden on the public shoulders,” he said.

Appealing Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Mir said that the recent order regarding water hike should be rescinded in view of the distressed economic condition of the people.