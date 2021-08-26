Apni Party decries water tariff hike
Srinagar: Apni Party Provincial President, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir Thursday expressed resentment over an arbitrary hike in water tariff across Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Mir said that the exponential increase in the water bills remains incongruous and uncalled for at this juncture as it would further aggravate the sufferings of the people at large. “There appears to be no end to such arbitrary edicts that are being announced on a routine basis now. The deplorable condition of the middle and downtrodden classes is not taken into consideration before framing such decrees,” Mir said.
He said that since August 2019, the economy of J&K had witnessed a downward trend and the people in general were facing an unprecedented monetary constraint while the government was busy adding to their woes.
Mir said that people in J&K had adequate natural water resources available where the government, especially the Jal Shakti department had to spend very less for technical and human expenditures to provide safe drinking water to the people round-the-clock. “In view of the current financial crunch, the government is supposed to chalk out amnesty schemes so that people are allowed to save their frayed businesses. Unfortunately, the government seems to be adopting an impervious approach to the public woes and is adamant to add more burden on the public shoulders,” he said.
Appealing Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Mir said that the recent order regarding water hike should be rescinded in view of the distressed economic condition of the people.