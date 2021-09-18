Apni Party delegation meets Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Srinagar: An Apni Party delegation met Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya at Dak Bunglow, Baramulla on Saturday.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the Apni Party delegation led by party’s chief spokesman Javid Hassan Baig comprised party’s District President Baramulla Shoaib Lone and in-charge Uri constituency Mehmood Bukhari.

Baig said that Apni Party representatives stressed for an extensive infrastructure upgrade with regards to the health facilities in J&K, especially district Baramulla.

“We apprised the union health minister about the appalling condition of hospitals in Baramulla district that lack requisite staff members. Furthermore, these health facilities are operated with limited resources and outmoded medical equipment. Due to this prevalent situation, the patients have to travel to Srinagar for getting medical treatment,” he said.

Baig said that the party members demanded allocation of a comprehensive health package from the Centre with regard to the much-needed upgradation and reconstruction of hospitals in Baramulla, especially in Chandosa, Sheri and Uri.

The statement said that during the interaction with the union health minister, the Apni party leaders apprised him about the necessity of delivering flu-shots to the children as winter was approaching.

“For now the children may have to wait for Covid-19 vaccine jabs but the medical experts have recommended that a seasonal flu-shot be given to them so that a minimum level of immunity gets developed in them and minor colds may not be mistaken as Covid infection,” the statement said.

The delegation requested that such flu vaccines that are priced at around Rs 1500 in the market must be provided free to every single child as most people cannot bear such huge expenses and it would also help cater the unnecessary panicking in case of normal flu.

The Apni Party delegation also urged the union minister for speeding up the ongoing delimitation process in J&K so that early elections are held to mitigate the sufferings of the people.