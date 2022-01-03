Apni Party demands proper drainage, roads, electric transformers

Srinagar: Apni Party Monday demanded proper drainage system, roads, and electric transformers for people of Balhama in Srinagar and Hamdaniaya Colony in Budgam.

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Srinagar Malik Aftab after interacting with people in Balhama said that they were facing immense problems due to the dilapidated condition of the drainage system and deplorable roads.