Apni Party demands proper drainage, roads, electric transformers

Srinagar: Apni Party Monday demanded proper drainage system, roads, and electric transformers for people of Balhama in Srinagar and Hamdaniaya Colony in Budgam.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Srinagar Malik Aftab after interacting with people in Balhama said that they were facing immense problems due to the dilapidated condition of the drainage system and deplorable roads.
In a separate statement, Apni Party State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin after interacting with the people of Hamdania Colony in Budgam said that people were facing issues about deplorable drainage systems in the area and requested the installation of electricity transformer.