Apni Party demands restoration of statehood

Baramulla: Ahead of prime minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to the Jammu, the Apni party state chief spokesperson, Javed Hassan Beig has sought restoration of the statehood, release of political prisoners besides conduct of election across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
Beig, while addressing a press conference at Baramulla district headquarter on Thursday, strongly advocated for the release of all political leaders including the incarnated, former legislator, Engineer Rashid and said release of political detainees will be a big step towards confidence building measure.
“The dividends of peace should reach to the political detainees,” said Javed Hassan Beig. “Releases of all prisoners will be in favour of people’s aspiration” he added.