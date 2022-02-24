Apni Party expresses concern over safety of missing Warwan residents

Kishtwar: Apni Party General Secretary Syed Asgar Ali Thursday expressed concern over the safety of six persons who went missing in the snowbound area of Warwan in Kishtwar.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that Ali urged the government to use helicopters and teams of defence forces to rescue the missing six people from one of the toughest areas of Warwan.
“The rescue operation should be intensified with the use of helicopters and sniffer dogs by the rescue teams so that the missing people could be rescued timely,” he said. “The authorities should look into the issue very seriously and help rescue the trapped people without delaying the matter which has caused serious concern among the locals, especially their families.”
However, he raised questions on part of the Police for its failure to stop people in the Anantnag district from travelling to the snowbound area.
Ali said that the authorities should work in coordination in Kishtwar and Anantnag so that the rescue operation could be conducted successfully.
He also expressed sympathy with the family members of the missing persons.