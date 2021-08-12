Apni Party greets J&K Youth on International Youth Day

Srinagar: Apni Party Youth President and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday greeted the youth of Jammu and Kashmir on the International Youth Day, being celebrated today.
In a statement issued here, Mattu said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have proven their mettle even during hostile conditions. “Our youth have not brought laurels to J&K only but have carved out a niche for themselves in the most difficult circumstances during the last over three decades,” he added.
Mattu called on the J&K government to address the grievances of the youth and provide avenues and opportunities so as to enable them to tackle the rising rate of unemployment in the region.
“The unemployment rate is soaring with every passing day. The government must launch counseling programmes at district and block levels so that our qualified and skilled youth are able to earn a dignified livelihood,” he observed. Mattu said the job opportunities need to be explored in the private sector for which the government should create an ambient atmosphere for attracting corporate investments.