Apni Party greets J&K Youth on International Youth Day

Srinagar: Apni Party Youth President and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday greeted the youth of Jammu and Kashmir on the International Youth Day, being celebrated today.

In a statement issued here, Mattu said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have proven their mettle even during hostile conditions. “Our youth have not brought laurels to J&K only but have carved out a niche for themselves in the most difficult circumstances during the last over three decades,” he added.