Apni Party has emerged as reliable political force: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday said that his party had emerged as a reliable political alternative force to reckon with.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that speaking on the sidelines of a joining ceremony wherein ex-Congress district vice president Ramban Altaf Hussain Lone along joined Apni Party with a dozen other Congress political workers from Gool Ramaban, Bukhari said Apni Party had been able to end the era of deceitful politics that was in vogue in J&K since independence.

He said that people of J&K were fed-up with outmoded and falsehearted political parties who had only added to the existing woes of the people.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, Bukhari impressed on them to work selflessly for the welfare of the common people in their respective areas and put in unstinted efforts for the redress of public grievances.

Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, vice president Ajaz Khan, provincial president, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and others were also present on the occasion.