Apni Party launches online membership drive in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party launched a special membership drive at a programme held at Amira Kadal Constituency with an aim to enroll new members into the party. The drive was led by District Vice President Aijaz Rather, Amirakadal Incharge Ashraf Dar, Corporator Mehjoor Nagar Mohammad Saleem.
The one-month membership drive aims at empowering each and every member of the society involving youth, women and especially- abled persons from all across the valley, a press note said.
The special campaign on its day one witnessed more than 800 members into the party and were given rousing welcome by the Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.
In a statement to the press, Apni Party Additional Spokesperson Syed Fazal Kashani said the one-month membership drive in Srinagar is aimed to enroll large number of new entrants into the party.
He also stated that similar camps would be organised in other districts as well.
"The drive is not only restricted to membership cards but to encourage the social responsibility and equal participation of each and every member of the society who has the right to self-empowerment and quality life. The members would be given social responsibilities to create awareness among the masses,” he said.