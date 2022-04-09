Apni Party launches online membership drive in Srinagar

The one-month membership drive aims at empowering each and every member of the society involving youth, women and especially- abled persons from all across the valley, a press note said.

The special campaign on its day one witnessed more than 800 members into the party and were given rousing welcome by the Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.

In a statement to the press, Apni Party Additional Spokesperson Syed Fazal Kashani said the one-month membership drive in Srinagar is aimed to enroll large number of new entrants into the party.