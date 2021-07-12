Apni Party organises Provincial Women’s meeting

“Women folk are the key to a sustainable development for a progressive society. The role of women in the present world is that of man’s equal, partner and comrade in every field that exists. However, the disparities and discrimination are yet to be seen on various fronts that need to be addressed in order to maintain the social fabric of a society,” she said.

Meanwhile the Party on Monday said that it has appointed Tanveer Ahmad Bhat as District Joint Secretary Srinagar.

A delegation of Apni Party led by District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday visited Shiva Baghwati Temple at Akingam in district Anantnag.