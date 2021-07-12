Apni Party organises Provincial Women’s meeting

Srinagar: Apni Party Women’s Wing Kashmir on Monday organised a day-long Women’s meeting at the Party head office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
According to a statement issued here, the meeting was chaired by Apni Party Women’s Wing Provincial President Kashmir Dilshad Shaheen, along with other leaders and activists.
Dilshad Shaheen said that Apni Party has always shown its concerns in regards to women empowerment and resolving their social, political and economical problems at an earliest.
“Women folk are the key to a sustainable development for a progressive society. The role of women in the present world is that of man’s equal, partner and comrade in every field that exists. However, the disparities and discrimination are yet to be seen on various fronts that need to be addressed in order to maintain the social fabric of a society,” she said.
Meanwhile the Party on Monday said that it has appointed Tanveer Ahmad Bhat as District Joint Secretary Srinagar.
A delegation of Apni Party led by District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday visited Shiva Baghwati Temple at Akingam in district Anantnag.
According to a statement issued here, during the visit, “the delegation met with Kashmir Pandit brethren and took the cognizance of the situation while listening to their grievances and the problems faced by their family members.”
He was also accompanied by other party leaders. “Rather expressed his deep contentment over the ongoing construction of the temple in Akingam and also asked the administration to provide the requisite support needed for its timely completion,” it said.
“The days of golden past will soon come back. The unity between both communities has always remained there and will never cease to exist. Our efforts to bring Pandit community back into the valley with dignity and honour will materialise in the impending future that will usher in a new era of peace and prosperity across the region,” he said.