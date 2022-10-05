Apni Party seeks OBC status for Jatts; implementation of Mandal Commission report

Jammu: Apni Party provincial president Jammu and former minister Manjit Singh has demanded OBC status for Jatt community and implementation of Mandal Commission report in favour of OBC people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The demand was raised during a meeting of the Apni Party delegation with the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on October 4 in Srinagar.

Addressing a press conference here at the party office, Singh said that the Apni Party delegation, led by party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, had mainly demanded restoration of Statehood to J&K, holding of early assembly elections in J&K, employment package, special recruitment in police department, redressal of truckers, fruit growers, commuters issues especially when the Jammu-Srinagar Highway would get blocked due to various reasons.

Singh said that the meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was held in a very cordial atmosphere in which various issues were discussed with regard to the public welfare and development in all the regions of J&K.

During the meeting, the party leaders also demanded OBC status for the Jatt community which had a huge population in the border villages of Jammu plains and other areas.

He said that the community demanded social, economic, political and educational upliftment so that their livelihood could be upgraded.