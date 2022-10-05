Apni Party seeks OBC status for Jatts; implementation of Mandal Commission report

Jammu: Apni Party provincial president Jammu and former minister Manjit Singh has demanded OBC status for Jatt community and implementation of Mandal Commission report in favour of OBC people in Jammu and Kashmir.
The demand was raised during a meeting of the Apni Party delegation with the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on October 4 in Srinagar.
Addressing a press conference here at the party office, Singh said that the Apni Party delegation, led by party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, had mainly demanded restoration of Statehood to J&K, holding of early assembly elections in J&K, employment package, special recruitment in police department, redressal of truckers, fruit growers, commuters issues especially when the Jammu-Srinagar Highway would get blocked due to various reasons.
Singh said that the meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was held in a very cordial atmosphere in which various issues were discussed with regard to the public welfare and development in all the regions of J&K.
During the meeting, the party leaders also demanded OBC status for the Jatt community which had a huge population in the border villages of Jammu plains and other areas.
He said that the community demanded social, economic, political and educational upliftment so that their livelihood could be upgraded.
“These people work as labourers or in their small fields belonging to poor economic backgrounds. In this circumstance, the government must consider and grant OBC status to the Jatt community which faced negligence from all the traditional political parties,” he said.
Singh said that he also demanded implementation of the Mandal Commission report in favour of the OBC people in Jammu and Kashmir so that they could get the long pending constitutional right of 27 percent reservation in the Union Territory.
He said that the Displaced Persons of Chhamb also suffered equally. These Displaced Persons were displaced in 1965 and 1971 from Chhamb and then settled by the then governments along the border belt on the allotted land.
Unfortunately during all these years, he said these DPs were not granted property rights on the allotted land by the respective governments in the past.
“These people were left to suffer. Whenever their land is acquired by BSF, Army, NHAI or other government agencies, the DPs are not given compensation although the land is allotted to them,” he said.