Apni Party set benchmark of truth-telling in J&K’s political landscape: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that his party has the uniqueness of setting a benchmark of truth-telling among the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, addressing a public meeting at Nagri-Handwara in Kupwara district, Bukhari said that it was Apni Party that was accused of being the B-Team of BJP just for meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the pressing issues that surfaced after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Now I ask those political parties who among you are the C, D or E teams of BJP because they met the same Prime Minister whom we had met, raising the same demands that we had already raised on March 8, 2020—the foundation day of Apni Party,” Bukhari asked.