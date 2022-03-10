‘Apni Party stands by its commitment to people of J&K’

Srinagar: Apni Party Provincial President, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir Thursday said that the Apni Party was resolute in its commitments made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming a youth delegation from Uri that joined Apni Party here, Mir said, “Apni Party’s politics is based on truthfulness and it will always adhere to this principle which demands sincerity and unwavering efforts to ease out the sufferings of the people. Resolving the issues faced by the people is our prime concern.”