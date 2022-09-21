'Apni Party to enhance its public outreach campaign'

Srinagar: Apni Party’s District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor on Wednesday urged party workers to boost their political activities and public outreach in their respective areas to ensure that they are well connected with the masses at the grass root level.

He was speaking at party workers meeting at the constituency office in Tangdhar Kupwara. Party’s General Secretary for ST Wing and Sarpanch of Nachiyan Kupwara Khalid Badhana was also in the meeting.