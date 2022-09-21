'Apni Party to enhance its public outreach campaign'

Srinagar: Apni Party’s District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor on Wednesday urged party workers to boost their political activities and public outreach in their respective areas to ensure that they are well connected with the masses at the grass root level.
He was speaking at party workers meeting at the constituency office in Tangdhar Kupwara. Party’s General Secretary for ST Wing and Sarpanch of Nachiyan Kupwara Khalid Badhana was also in the meeting.
Several public issues and party matters were discussed in the meeting. Speaking to the workers, Raja Manzoor said, “It is our duty to identify public issues and their grievances to bring these matters to the notice of concerned officials for quick redressal.
People have expectations with Apni Party as they know that this party has been working for the well-being of the masses, and we ought to fulfill their expectations.” He stressed on party workers to enhance their political activities and public outreach in their respective areas.