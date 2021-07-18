Apni Party urges administration to take anticipatory measures in case of flash-floods

Srinagar: Former Minister and Apni Party Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir on Sunday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to take preemptive measures in case of flash-floods as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, Mir said that the warning in regards to the impending inclement weather condition, which may trigger low flood like situation across Jammu and Kashmir, needs to be tackled with diligence and utmost vigil.

‘The immoderate weather conditions as forecasted by the Meteorological Department has triggered alarms especially for the people living on river-sides and higher regions. The weather reports suggest that susceptible places may witness landslides, flash-floods and shooting stones. This makes it a moral incumbency for respective District Administrations across Kashmir to dispatch its Disaster Management teams to these areas and take necessary steps to ensure that loss to precious lives is positively averted,” he remarked.

Furthermore, he said that the people are busy in buying and shopping as the festival of Eid draws near, but the government must take preventive measures with regards to water-logging in the cities and handle the traffic jams in case of heavy rains.