Apni Party worker’s killing widely condemned

Srinagar: All major mainstream parties Thursday condemned the killing of Apni Party’s worker from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Ghulam Hassan Lone.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the party president Altaf Bukhari expressed profound grief over the barbaric killing of Lone who was shot dead in Devsar, Kulgam.

Bukhari termed the news as extremely unfortunate saying that such attacks are intended to stop the current ongoing peace process in J&K.

“These reprehensible acts of violence are going to yield nothing and only add to the sufferings of the people. Nothing can justify the cold blooded innocent killing of a political worker who was just trying to resolve the pressing issues of the people of his area,” he said.

Bukhari said that his party had reiterated that violence in any of its manifestations and motivated by any of the extremist ideologies in the world only begets violence and yields nothing positive for a human civilisation. “This is a moment of utter grief and gloom for the Apni Party wherein we have lost a valuable member to this insane cycle of violence. We pray for eternal peace to the deceased and endurance to the family to bear this huge and irreparable loss,” he said.

The party’s senior leaders also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Apni Party leadership unanimously urged the J&K government to take a review of the security situation and implement all necessary measures to prevent such attacks on political affiliates.

The Peoples Conference (PC) also condemned the killing of the Apni Party worker.

“We condemn the killing of Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone unreservedly and in strongest terms. This is a senseless and dastardly act of violence. We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” PC tweeted from its official Twitter handle @JKPC_.

Condemning the killing, PC Chairman Sajad Lone tweeted, “Strongly condemn the killing of @Apnipartyonline leader Ghulam Hassan Lone in Kulgam. Recent spate of attacks on mainstream leaders is worrying. Violence only brings misery to people. Such killings only create more widows and orphans. These heinous acts must cease.”

Expressing his condemnation, senior PC leader Imran Raza Ansari tweeted, “In strong words I castigate the killing of @Apnipartyoline leader in Kulgam. I repeat, killing of mainstream leaders for their affiliation is the worst abuse of human rights. Such senseless and barbaric acts of violence must stop immediately.”

National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana condemned the killing saying, “Terrorism has no place in civil society and such a barbaric and inhuman act should be unequivocally condemned by one and all.”

Rana conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) termed the killing as “mindless and cowardice act” on the part of killers.

A statement of Congress issued here said that it urges the government to identify the killers of the Apni Party worker for exemplary punishment and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Condemning the killing, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen said that the killing of any unarmed person was against the tenants of all religions.

“The targeted killing of human beings has no place in a civilised society,” he said in a statement issued here.

Yaseen said that in a democratic setup every citizen has a right to express his views and any problem and outstanding issue could be solved through talks and reconciliation.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami condemned the incident saying that there was no justification to kill any unarmed person.

He also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.